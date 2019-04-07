Burlington's annual music festival was canceled for 2019, but the memories of getting it going remain fresh for the 91-year-old.

It all began over morning coffee and doughnuts at a Burlington eatery. It was 1963, and National Bank officer Gene Bredar and Chamber of Commerce manager Will Schnering were boosting their caloric and caffeine intake as they mused about the doldrums gripping their town.

Somewhere around the second cup, one of the pair idly suggested what the town needed was a music festival to highlight its historic links to the river. And what better name could there be than Steamboat Days?

More coffee, more doughnuts and their enthusiasm grew, and when Bredar returned to the bank, he pitched the idea to his boss, Vince Cullen. And to Bredar's pleasant surprise, Cullen bought right in.

“Cullen thought it was a great idea and he told me to take as much time as I needed and put the thing together. Then he added ‘just don’t embarrass the bank.’ Later on, that last part kind of had me worried,” Bredar remembered.

As events were to prove, Bredar had no need to worry about any embarrassment, because the initial concept of Burlington’s Steamboat Days proved immensely popular with the community. However, it still took a lot of arm-twisting and nervous energy for Bredar — as committee chairman — and his fellow organizers put the event together.

Bredar was a good choice to head up the initial rollout of Steamboat Days because he was, and is, a difficult man to say “no” to. Even today at 91, he remains quick and affable, and seems primed and ready to throw himself into any worthwhile project that might come his way.

However, any new project could cause him to alter his schedule that now includes golf outings, visits to the poker tables or his regular morning meeting of friends for yet more coffee and a few tall tales.

Bredar is such a fixture about Burlington that it is difficult to realize that he is not a native. He is a product of Davenport, and found his way to town after serving in the military during the Korean War.

“After I got home from Korea,” he said, “I was working construction in Davenport while doing collection work for River Valley Finance. One day my boss at River Valley called me into his office and told me to go next door to a leather shop and buy the best brief case they had because you are about to be the new manager at Burlington.

“My first reaction was ‘Where in the hell is that?’”

Bredar found his way to Burlington and soon became a part of just about every important project taking place in town in the 1960s. He soon joined the National Bank, where he became a natural at representing the bank in community activities. But the music festival, which organizers were forced to cancel in 2019 due to a downturn in the event's fortunes after a 56-year run, was to prove his biggest challenge.

“I’m still surprised how Burlington got caught up in the idea of Steamboat Days,” Bredar said. “Women wore dresses from the steamboat day period and store windows were decorated in that theme. My job was primarily raising money for the event and people were very generous. I think I spoke to all of the town’s clubs.”

Bredar’s responsibilities actually extended beyond putting together money to fund the event, because very early on he was caught up in selecting the music for the event.

“As we were putting Steamboat Days together there was a question what kind of music we would have. It could have been all country music but I liked Dixieland jazz and I got my way,” he said.

“One of the best things about getting involved with the music was going to Chicago bars and listening to all these bands. Back then the cost for getting those bands was relatively reasonable. Not like it is today.

“For the first Steamboat Days we got the Dukes of Dixieland, and then we had Art Hodie and Doc Evans”

“The beer tent was also a lot of fun. Different organizations in town ran the tent from year to year and it was a place where you could take your kids," he went on. "It really was a community event. But I understand how expensive good bands have become and how towns like Burlington have been priced out of the market.”

Bredar concedes the early Steamboat Days were not all music and beer tents because in such a complex event, there were always challenges.

“That first year we were going to have a semi-formal dance at the auditorium after the stage show and just about everyone showed up," he said. "The men were dressed in jackets and the women wore their best dresses and it was set to begin at 9 p.m.

“But at 9 o’clock the band did not come on. Then it got to be 9:15 and then 9:30 and still no band. I was really concerned and went back stage and found the band leader, Art Materia, and asked what was going on.

“He said the band was not going on until they had been paid their $1,800. I said they had a contract to perform and he said that did not matter, they were not going to play until he had his money and it had to be in cash.

“No one carried around that kind of money back then and the banks were closed but I got an idea. I ran up the street to the Arion Restaurant and the Diewalds had $1,800 in their cash registers. They loaned it to me and the band went on.”

Bredar also remembers the night Louie Armstrong was about to go on when a mass eruption of mayflies arose from the river. As the bugs swarmed musicians and crowd alike, Bredar came up the idea of opening the Memorial Auditorium to the performance.

“I went to Louie Armstrong to apologize and tell him what we were going to do and he was great about it. He said ‘Don’t worry. We just got back from Africa and the mosquitoes at our concerts were as big as your bugs.’”

In the 1970s, Bredar and family took their leave of Burlington to find their fortune in the Florida condo boom. However, it proved an unwise move and when the real estate bubble broke, Bredar found himself without a job but with a wife and six children depending on him. It was, as he said, “a very nervous time.”

They returned to Burlington and he worked in sales for a beauty supply concern and he a familiar sight walking his dog in Perkins Park. There was another move (to North Carolina), but illness came calling and the family returned to Burlington. And 11 years ago, Bredar became a widower.

He now lives in a comfortable third-floor condo overlooking Burlington’s south side where he is surrounded by reminders of his Steamboat Days and the adventures that began over a simple cup of coffee and a doughnut.

Everybody has a story to tell. Tell yours, or encourage someone you know to tell theirs, in 52 Faces, each week in The Hawk Eye. Call (319) 758-8148, or write to cneises@thehawkeye.com.