Euchre card games

1 p.m. Sundays at Newberry Center, 728 Avenue G, Fort Madison. The first Sunday of each month is Fun Sunday; bring finger foods. To learn more, call Betty Anderson at (319) 372-5498.

7 p.m. Saturdays at Knights of Columbus Council 739, 807 Avenue H, Fort Madison.

St. Alphonsus Card Group playing several kinds of card games, is 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Fellowship Cup, 203 N. Jefferson St., Mount Pleasant. Admission is free. A lunch for $4 is served at 11:30 a.m.

Mexican Train Dominoes is 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Stronghurst, Illinois, Senior Citizens, South Broadway Street. Everyone is welcome.

Bingo games

6:30 p.m. Mondays, opening at 4:30 p.m., with food available at the Moose Lodge, 624 Avenue G, Fort Madison. To learn more, call (319) 372-4351.

6:30 p.m. Mondays at the Veterans Hall, 301 W. Monroe St., Mount Pleasant.

12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Steamboat Senior Center, 501 Jefferson St. The kitchen is open. Games use all paper cards.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month at Henderson County Health Department, 208 W. Elm St., Gladstone, Illinois, for Henderson County residents age 55 or older. The games are free.

6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 5:30 p.m. Sundays at Burlington Eagles Aerie 150.

2 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month in the dining room at The Kensington, 2210 Avenue H, Fort Madison. All senior citizens are invited.

12:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month with lunch from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at Polishville Community Center, Brighton.

6:30 p.m. Earlybird bingo is every Thursday at the Moose Lodge No. 579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., Burlington. Regular bingo is 7 p.m. To learn more, call (319) 752-3957.

6:30 p.m. Fridays at Newberry Center, 728 Avenue G, Fort Madison. Food is served.