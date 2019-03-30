ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Friends surround you and urge you to join them. You could be unusually busy. Still, you might surprise others with a sudden appearance, no matter what their plans or where you find them. Tonight: Use care in spending money.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Be more direct with a friend. You do the unexpected, surprising others and perhaps yourself as well. You might not have any control over others, but you do have control over your response. Tonight: Leader of the gang.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Reach out for a distant friend or relative. You think of this person often but do not act and reach out for them. You could enjoy catching up on each other's news. Consider getting together in the near future. Tonight: Be entertained rather than entertaining others.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You might want to continue to relate on a one-on-one level with a friend. Make sure you are on the same page as the other party. Otherwise, a fundamental misunderstanding could develop between you. Remain optimistic. Tonight: Dinner for two.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Make plans with a loved one. Get out together, indulging in a favorite sport or interest. A surprise surrounds you, which might appeal to your partner. An older relative or parent could be cantankerous and difficult to handle. Tonight: Flow with another person's request.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH You have a lot of ground to cover, and you will, once you get going. News from a distance might cause you to rethink ideas and decisions. You could be surprised by how angry or energized a key person is in your life. Tonight: Clear out an obligation.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH One-on-one relating has a unique intensity. Sometimes you draw the other party's ire. You might deal with this fiery temperament once more. Be direct and tap into your charm simultaneously. You can put water on this flame. Tonight: Impulsiveness rules.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH You might be far more content and mellow than you have been in the recent past. Stay close to home and be a couch potato if that is what you wish. Make this day yours, where you can do whatever you want. Tonight: Consider dinner at a local spot.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH Start up a conversation and remain mellow, no matter what you hear. You can handle whatever you decide is important. Your words carry impact and create an opening. Visiting with others takes a good part of your day. Tonight: Having a good time, wherever you are.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH Watch and consider how you are dealing with your finances. This area always proves to be of interest. You hear news that draws a potential risk. As you weigh the pros and cons of jumping into a possible deal, you might opt to pull back. Tonight: Get into the moment.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH You beam with energy. Others join you with enthusiasm. A key person around you needs your friendship and is your friend. This person has an odd way of expressing his or her feelings. Invite others over for a fun gathering or meal. Tonight: Going to the wee hours.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Much is going on behind the scenes. You might want to kick back and watch what is going on. The unexpected will break through your day, forcing a quick decision or at least spicing things up. Make a phone call to a close relative or neighbor. Tonight: Don't push.