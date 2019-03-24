This week’s artifact is from the Burlington Vinegar and Pickle Works Co.

Believe it or not, Burlington was once famous for its vinegar works. And the Burlington Pickle Works was known for more than just its namesake vinegar and pickles. They also offered things like preserves, jellies, apple butter, mincemeat, mustard, catsup, horseradish, and sauerkraut among other items.

The artifact was originally made for the Burlington Vinegar and Pickle Works Co. and once held the infamous Burlington pickles. It likely dates from the late 1800s or early 1900s, and was produced in what was then known as the Vinegar Hill area of Burlington. (Vinegar Hill was originally located on the bluff on South Main Street, just south of the mouth of Hawkeye Creek. The area was known for its apple orchards, the products of which were then converted into vinegar.)

Founded in 1876 by German immigrant Herman Weinrich, it was the first company to manufacture pickles in a commercial fashion in Iowa. The company was truly a family business. Weinrich’s son, Carl, would eventually join the board, alongside his brothers, Herman R., Oscar, and August, who eventually moved to California to found his own canning and pickle business.

The Pickle Works had several locations in Burlington. Originally the company opened at a location on Front Street, but the business grew quickly and soon needed a larger facility. Operations were moved to a new building on Third Street, but it still wasn’t big enough, so in June 1898, the Pickle Works took over the old McCosh factory building at the corner of Boundary — now Central Avenue — and Agency streets, next door to the Murray Iron Works factory. Within 15 years, even this location proved insufficient for the pickle company, and once again it moved its operations. To accommodate the volume of manufacturing, it moved from the location on Agency Street to the site of the Boeck Packing Plant on the corner of Iowa and Gnahn streets. Murray Iron Works also was expanding at this time and purchased the old factory on Agency Street to expand its own operations.

Eventually, the company folded, although its subsidiaries in other parts of the country continued on, or were bought out, and the Burlington Vinegar and Pickle Works were no more. Fortunately for us, artifacts such as this bottle remain to tell the story of a one flourishing industry.

“Out of the Attic” features artifacts from the collection of the Des Moines County Historical Society. For more information, to ask questions or to offer comments or suggestions, call (319) 752-7449 or email dmchs@dmchs.org.