ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH You sense a dynamic change or happening that's about to drop on you. Your ability to understand beyond most people's vision emerges. You grasp the implications of what comes down your path. Others don't see as clearly as you do. Tonight: Where people gather.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH You eye the long term with the knowledge that you're more in control than others believe you are. You could be quite excited about an opportunity that's heading your direction. A partner or loved one could be involved. Tonight: To the wee hours.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Try not to overthink an issue. You could become compulsive about it and have difficulty letting go, thereby causing a myriad of problems. No matter how offbeat you get, a partner or associate might be quite accommodating. Tonight: Enjoying the moment.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You have the ability to see way beyond the obvious. Enjoy what's happening around you, but share more with a key person in your life. Your perceptions tend to be valued. This person's feedback could be more important than you realize. Tonight: Go with the moment.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Others seem to take over and run with the moment. You have the choice of joining in or going your own direction. You see life from a unique perspective. You could be tired of the rat race and instead opt to do your own thing. Enjoy being able to make a choice. Tonight: As you like.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH You'll be more forthright in handling a difficult matter; however, getting others to listen to your logic and thoughts could be challenging. You might decide to give control to someone else. Tonight: Make it early.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH The words that tumble out of your mouth could surprise even you. Right now, your ingenuity trends toward being offbeat and unique. Willingly walk your own path; express your ideas. You might receive a strong reaction from someone who's close to you. Tonight: Be a wild thing.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Take your time making up your mind. An idea that revolved around the home front and security might be enticing but expensive. Do you feel that the cost is worth it, both now and in the long run? Tonight: Play it low-key.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH At this present time, you seem unusually fortunate. You can make a bad choice and come up smelling like roses. Your sense of humor helps you act like the comeback kid. Tonight: A brainstorm session.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You need to be more skeptical of your choices; however, you'll land well, no matter what. You could be tired of proceeding as you have, so look for new ways to add more vigor and positive energy into your life. Tonight: Say "yes."

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH You beam, knowing that the moment is yours. You have the support of friends and family. You know what you want and understand where you're heading. You finally have a clear field to move on. Tonight: Doing exactly what you desire.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH You see how others respond to a demand. Your response is also appropriate. You could be delighted by the long-term results. A boss or superior of sorts is eyeing your performance. Tonight: In the limelight.