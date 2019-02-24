BOSTON — Boston College recently announced that Caroline Hoyer has been again placed on the Dean’s List First Honors in recognition of her outstanding academic performance. Hoyer is the daughter of Gary and Lynn Hoyer of Fort Madison and a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Burlington, where she was named valedictorian of her graduating class.

•••

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Jalayna Miles of West Burlington has earned a spot on the University of Central Missouri Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester.

•••

MILWAUKEE — Hannah Delaney of Burlington has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee.

•••

DECATUR, Ill. — Kyra Lamartine of Donnellson has been named to the Dean's List at Millikin University for the fall 2018 semester.

•••

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Sarah Todd, a senior from Columbus Junction, was named to Geneva College's Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester.

•••

PELLA — More than 360 students earned a spot on the fall 2018 dean's list for Central College.

The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.

The following local students earned a spot on the dean's list:

Burlington: Gabrielle Lillie, Michaela Lillie, Jenna Stewart; West Burlington: Anna Tillo; Mount Pleasant: Michaela Mathews, Madison McDowell; Fort Madison: Sarah Steffensmeier, Katherine Larson; Bonaparte: Garrett Saunders; West Point: Jamie Sobczak; Hillsboro: Brooke Vanderham; Stockport: Kaitlyn Johnson; Donnellson: Tyler Bryant; Wapello: Ally Kinsey; Keokuk: Andrew Patterson; Columbus Junction: Jenna Murray.

•••

FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean's List for the 2018 fall semester. The honorees include Kolby Huxley of Wapello and Chase Seaney of Fort Madison.

•••

QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Fall 2018 semester. Honorees include Abigail Shaw of Hamilton, Illinois, and Taylor Hickey of Keokuk.

•••

DES MOINES — The following local students have been named to the Dean's List at Drake University: Kyler Massner of Burlington; Kyle Johnson of Keosauqua; Kieran Kohorst of Mount Pleasant; Gabrielle Wagler of Wayland; Meghan Ryan of West Burlington; Kara Eid and Rachel Fritz of Wever.

•••

DES MOINES — The following local students have been named to the President's List (4.0 GPA) at Drake University: Victoria Johnson of Columbus Junction; Brianna Hoenig of Fort Madison, and Addison Malinski, Avery Malinski and Drake Reiter, all of Keokuk.

•••

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester. Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are listed below.

Burlington: Teresa Butler, Johanna Myers, Lucus Shipley; Columbus City: Maria Perez; Columbus Junction: Angela Morrison, Destiny Langley, Courtney Zaehringer; Danville: Bailey Beckman, Adrianna Samples, Wade Samples; Donnellson: Jacob Wolken; Fort Madison: Madalyn Fisher, Kearstyn Johnson; Hillsboro: Connor Conrad; Keokuk: Robert Queen; Keosauqua: Adam Smith; Mediapolis: McKayla McIntyre; Montrose: Rylie Kesselring; Morning Sun: Kayla Coberley;

Mount Pleasant: Cole Burns, Jacklyn Goodman, Makayla Kruse, Reece McNamee, Fredmann Norbin, Brady Sartorius, Caitlyn Schmeiser, Jocelyn Steenblock, Erik Spencer, Joseph Staats, Lorynn Whaley; New London: Ashley Birdsell; Olds: Brette Durham, Savana Weise; Sperry: Brianna Eberhardt; Stockport: Charity Whittenburg; Wapello: Addisyn Lolling, Nicole Slater; Wayland: Cody Crawford, Delaney Miller, Kiana Miller; West Burlington: Tristan Garcia, Danielle Graham; Winfield: Mitchell Niebuhr, Fionna Sparrow; Yarmouth: Kelsi Phipps.

•••

CEDAR RAPIDS — The following students are named to Mount Mercy University's Fall 2018 Dean's List.

Burlington: Jacob Larkins, Riley Messinger; Columbus Junction: Karlee Carey; Fort Madison: Brianna Gaylord; Houghton: Paige Hansen; Keokuk: Caleb Boeding; Morning Sun: Kaleb Hagge; Mount Pleasant: Marco Delgado, Sarah Moffett; Wapello: Margaret Peterson; West Point: Madelyn Orton; Winfield: Lexee Hartsock, Molly Jennings.

•••

CANTON, M0.— Culver-Stockton College announces its Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester. The following students are included.

Keokuk: Austin Almon, Andrew Goss, Nicole Rose, Julia Varner, Taylor Pitford, Brendin Davis; Argyle: Adam Elder of Argyle; West Burlington: Jordyn Engel; New London: Zoey Hartrick; Burlington: Justin Petersen; Danville: Danielle Williams.

•••

OXFORD, Ohio — Anikka Cook was named to the dean's list at Miami University for the 2018 fall semester.

•••

ROLLA, Mo. — Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced that Michaela Davis of Keokuk made the honor list for the Fall 2018 semester.

•••

HAMDEN, Conn. — Rachael Aliprandi of Danville was named to the dean's list for the Fall 2018 semester at Quinnipiac University.

•••

STORM LAKE — The following students have been named to the Dean's List at Buena Vista University for terms one and two. They attend BVU’s West Burlington site.

Burlington: Ruth Brown and Alison Price; Keokuk: Courtney Derr, Chantel Hawkins, Cami Winn; Fort Madison: Jennifer Nye; Mount Pleasant: Allison Smith.

•••

MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. — A total of 1,361 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2018 Fall Dean's List. They include the following local students.

Burlington: Michelle Ranee Hall, Christopher W Kennedy, Ashley E Love, Tracy D Mason, Ellen Beth Mead, Cameron M Schroeder, Leonard C Shipley, Lyndzey E Sly, Kyler Snyder, Yu Tsai Su; Danville: Alexis J Bauer; Fort Madison: Kristine Kay Roach; Keokuk: Karston Michael Cole, Tyler Austin Hardcastle, Charles L Hoenig, Gavin D Horner, Wesley Boone Hunt, Mabyn Marie Matlick, Lily N Moser, David Andrew Stice, Trenton Curtis Washburn;

Mediapolis: Austin David Frank; Middletown: Robert Oetken Haley; Montrose:Austin C Kirchner; Mount Pleasant: Kelsey E Wolf; Wapello: Allison Ann Massner, Mariah K Mitchell; West Burlington: Jayla Nicole Kreiss, Makaela A Kreiss; West Point: Madison L Miller, Lillian Helenea Schierbrock;

Dallas City, Illinois: Nicole Kay Neuweg, Kaylee Nudd, Michaela S Toboso; Hamilton, Illinois: Jordan Leigh Bush, Shawn S Ferdig; Niota, Illinois: Alexis J Kraft; Biggsville, Illinois: Kevin L Titus; Stronghurst, Illinois: Kamryn A Endress, Breanna C Hill.

•••

OSKALOOSA — Deanya Birdsell of Mount Pleasant was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester at William Penn University.