Do you ever watch something and instantly feel that your life is better and your skin is clearer just for having seen it?



That’s how it is to watch NBC’s “Making It,” the good-hearted crafting competition series hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.



In an impossibly beautiful barn on a that-can’t-be-real mountainside in Southern California, the former costars of the late-great “Parks and Recreation” gather crafters from all over the country to come and make fun things with creativity, imagination and a lot of hot glue.



When the series premiered all the way back in summer 2018, I sang its praises for being an effervescent spot in cruel world, a showcase of human spirit shone through the lens of art’s therapeutic power. It made me laugh, it made me cry and it was a cheese ball with two friends bursting with chemistry steering the ship. It was great TV.



This week, Poehler brought out her signature “Making It” overalls as it returned for a two-week holiday season and, frankly, we still need its fuzzball brand of positivity.



It might not seem like you’d want to watch someone decorate a mailbox or create a holiday wreath for an hour, but I’m here to tell you that you’re wrong.



First, that’s hardly what’s happening here. Under the time constraints of a Faster Crafter and a Master Craft, the competitors literally blow your mind using saws, food, balloons, drills, wood, pool noodles, 4,000 clothespins, decapitated paintbrushes and anything else under the California sun to craft legitimate works of art, some small and some towering sculptures.



Sure, I can spin some words into a coherent piece of writing, but I sit in awe of these crafters who make truly stunning things out of what would certainly be a macaroni art disaster held together by prayer if I were a contestant. And yet, their energy and passion still make me want to give it a go.



But what truly makes this show stand out is it’s well-roundedness. It’s not mean-spirited or dripping with drama - get that on Bravo or your favorite news station.



This show almost entirely sits back and watches these crafters create, offering criticism but never in a way that isn’t literally constructive. The most interaction is when Swanson and Poehler go around to hear their stories and what inspires their art.



It’s not bloated with extra challenges, gameplay-shattering twists and an overwhelming amount of contestants.



It feels intentionally and rightfully simplistic, so as never to lose sight of the intimacy and personality of crafting.



Plus, the show encourages shedding a few tears, which I gladly submit to whenever Poehler starts to well up.



That’s not because “Making It” is a constant downer, but because it is a show that is uplifting in the best way. It takes its competitors and gives them a platform to turn their lives, their losses, the hopes and dreams into beautiful art (and television) from literally nothing. In its small scale, the show allows its stories and challenges to breathe, and, in turn, truly resonate.



If all that wasn’t enough, like I’ve said many times before, I will follow the erstwhile Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson into any battle, just tell me when and where.



“Making It” is the rare show in the glut of programming that feels like a gift. Like any good art, you will take from it something all your own. For me, I find it endlessly fun to vicariously live through someone who knows how to take a hot glue gun and not create a scorching disaster.

