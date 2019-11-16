On Thursday, Nov. 21, the Ames Town & Gown Chamber Music Association will present a fascinating evening of vocal chamber music, “Conversations in Song,” featuring music from the European and contemporary Black American traditions. The 7:30 p.m. concert will be at the Martha-Ellen Tye Recital Hall at Iowa State University.

Soprano Michelle Johnson and baritone Brian Major, who have been featured in leading roles and solo performances in the world’s greatest venues, from the Metropolitan Opera to Boston’s Symphony Hall, will join in concert with Iowa State University pianist Jodi Goble.

Goble, a vocal coach and collaborative pianist at ISU as well as an award-winning composer, performs widely with such distinguished artists as Simon Estes and is the official pianist of the Iowa Metropolitan Opera Auditions.

“This recital — an evening of sparkling, virtuosic music for soprano, baritone and piano — uses the unparalleled flexibility and power of the human voice to draw lines of connection and communication between Italian bel canto, German Lieder, pre-war songs from the British Isles, and the compositions and arrangements of modern Black American composers,” Goble said, in describing the program.

The featured composers include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Vincenzo Bellini, Ralph Vaughan Williams, William Walton, Karl Weigl, Undine Smith Moore, Harry Burleigh, Samuel Coleridge Taylor and H. Leslie Adams. The program will end with traditional spirituals.

In addition to the concert, the three artists will present a master class on Tuesday, Nov. 19, working with student singers and pianists from Iowa State University’s Department of Music and Theater. The 1 p.m. program at Martha-Ellen Tye Recital Hall will be open to the public and free of charge.

Tickets to the Nov. 21 concert are $30 and are available online at amestownandgown.org; in advance at Rieman Music (Ames), Chocolaterie Stam (Ames), the ISU Music Department Office (Music Hall), and at the door.

Tickets are free of charge for students in K-12 and college/university students with ID, as space allows. All seating is general admission.