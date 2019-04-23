NFL dreams, a spirited organ transplant and Noah Wyle’s return to broadcast TV lead this week’s viewing.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

NBC has announced that it will shift two of its Tuesday series. “The Village” will move to 8 p.m. and “The Voice” will move to 9 p.m. beginning April 23 and ending May 21.



The iconic Los Angeles club, The Comedy Store, will be the subject of an upcoming documentary on Showtime. The four-part series will feature previously unseen footage and interviews with some of comedy’s biggest stars.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

While ESPN and the NFL Network talk stats and strategy, ABC focuses on the softer side of the “2019 NFL Draft” (April 25, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT). ABC’s telecast will feature the personalities and backstories of the draft picks. The network will broadcast two nights of primetime coverage and simulcast ESPN’s presentation on day three.



Horror of the heart transplant variety is the focus of “Chambers,” (April 26, Netflix). After a heart attack, teenager Sasha (Sivan Alyra Rose) receives the heart of Becky (Lilliya Reid), a girl who died under strange circumstances. As Sasha grows closer to Becky’s New Age parents Nancy (Uma Thurman) and Ben (Tony Goldwyn) and her personality begins to change, she starts to suspect that Becky’s heart may not be the only thing she’s gotten from the dead girl. Thurman and Goldwyn do what they can with characters we’re not allowed to learn much about, but the dark mood and cliffhanger moments are enough to sustain interest.



Fans of Samantha Bee can catch her and some yet-to-be-announced celebrity guests for the second annual “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” (April 27, 10 p.m. ET, TBS).



Noah Wyle returns to broadcast TV in his first series since “ER.” “The Red Line” (April 28, CBS, 8 p.m. ET) follows three Chicago families after a police shooting. Wyle plays Daniel Calder, a high school history teacher whose husband, an African American doctor, is shot by a white cop while unarmed. Their daughter Jira’s (Aliyah Royale) grief leads her to seek out her birth mother, Tia Young (Emayatzy Corinealdi), who is conflicted about reconnecting with the baby she gave up as a teenager. In another part of the city, police officer Paul Evans (Noel Fisher) must come to terms with the reality of what he did. Using the Calder, Young and Evans families to launch a discussion about race, the eight-episode limited series raises compelling questions about how internal biases affect actions.



PBS sheds new light on a political hotspot in “Korea: The Never-Ending War” (April 29, 9 p.m. ET). The film challenges the myth of the “forgotten war” with an exploration of the conflict’s post-1953 global consequences.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: CBS has renewed “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”



Losers: “Abby’s” is NBC’s lowest rated show of the season (excluding already cancelled “Midnight, Texas”), making it a likely cancellation.

