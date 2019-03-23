Award-winning actor, writer, woodworker and comedian Nick Offerman, well-known for his roles on “Parks and Recreation” and “Fargo,” will be performing at Stephens Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m.

Offerman is hitting the road for the first time since 2017, with his brand-new live show, “All Rise.”

This will be Offerman’s second appearance at Stephens Auditorium. In 2012, Nick Offerman shared a burger and conversation ahead of the show with fans who were tailgating in the Stephens Auditorium parking lot. Travis Ballstadt not only enjoyed that part of the experience immensely, but was thrilled when Offerman spoke of the incident in a talk show interview and mentioned it in his “Paddle Your Own Canoe.”

“My aim in this undertaking is to encourage my fellow homo sapiens to aim higher in life than the channels of consumerism would have us imagine,” said Offerman.

“All Rise” is an evening of deliberative talking and light dance that “will compel you to chuckle whilst enjoining you to brandish a better side of humanity than the one to which we have grown accustomed. Genuflection optional: in my church, you kneel as you please, or not at all!”

“It’s a proper revival suggesting the existence of a higher power in the land than commerce, one that will cause you to pop, lock and rejoice! Come on down and hear the good news that will make you go jingle-jangle in your juice box,” Offerman said.

Offerman is an accomplished entertainer known for his roles in “Parks and Recreation” (2009), “The Founder” (2016) and “Fargo” (2014).

His role as Ron Swanson in “Parks and Recreation” earned him a Television Critics Association Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. He is also a two-time nominee for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

His first major television role since the end of “Parks and Recreation” was Karl Weathers in the acclaimed series “Fargo,” for which he also received a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie/Miniseries.

As a writer, Offerman has published four books (all New York Times Bestsellers): “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told” (with his wife Megan Mullally) (2018), “Paddle Your Own Canoe: One Man’s Fundamentals for Delicious Living” (2013), “Gumption: Relighting the Torch of Freedom with America’s Gutsiest Troublemakers” (2015) and “Good Clean Fun: Misadventures in Sawdust at Offerman Woodshop” (2016).

While having earned recognition for his work on-screen, Offerman also thrives on stage in front of a live audience. His solo show “Full Bush” was critically acclaimed when he brought it to Australia three years ago.

Tickets range from $39.75 to $69.75 and are available at the Iowa State Center ticket office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.