OMAHA, Neb. — A survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains is showing more signs of the coronavirus pandemic's disruptive economic impact.

The Mid-American Business Conditions index sank in March to 46.7 — its lowest reading since September 2016, according to a survey report released Wednesday by the Creighton Economic Forecasting Group. The February figure was 52.8.

The survey's confidence index suggested the business leaders were pessimistic about the next six months. The index plunged to a record low 14.5 from February's 51.4 and January's 58.8.

"The emergence of the coronavirus swamped the positive confidence impact of the recent passage of the U.S. Canada, Mexico trade agreement and phase one of the trade agreement with China," said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

"According to Creighton's March survey of regional manufacturing supply managers, COVID-19 had a smaller impact on the manufacturing sector than other areas of the economy more directly tied to the consumer," Goss said. "I expect negative impacts for manufacturers to worsen in the next month, since almost two-thirds of supply managers reported that the coronavirus produced shipping problems to and from vendors."

The regional trade numbers dropped in last month's survey, the report said. The index for new export orders tumbled to 34.7 from February's 58.0. The import index fellow to 32.7 from 40.4 in February.

A little more than half of the survey respondents said the pandemic had pushed their companies to switch to, cease, or reduce, international buying. More than one in three of the supply managers indicated that the virus had caused their companies to switch to domestic suppliers for some products formerly purchased abroad.

In two other measures of economic health, the index for new orders sank to 40.0 from 62.9 in February and the index for production or sales plunged to 37.8 last month from February's 53.7.

Here are the state-by-state results for March:

Iowa: Iowa's overall index fell to 45.8 from 53.1 in February. Index components were new orders at 39.2, production or sales at 49.4, delivery lead time at 68.1, employment at 32.1 and inventories at 40.0.

Kansas: The state's overall index tumbled to 48.3 last month from February's 54.7. Index components were new orders at 45.0, production or sales at 53.8, delivery lead time at 70.1, employment at 36.0 and inventories at 36.4.

Minnesota: Minnesota's overall index plummeted in March to 45.5, compared with 53.3 in February. Index components were new orders at 40.0, production or sales at 37.8, delivery lead time at 68.4, inventories at 46.5 and employment at 34.7.

Missouri: The state's overall index slumped to 45.3 last month from 51.1 in February. Index components were new orders at 34.5, production or sales at 37.5, delivery lead time at 68.7, inventories at 50.8 and employment at 35.0.

Nebraska: Nebraska's overall index plunged in March to 47.8 from 54.7 in February. Index components were new orders at 42.2, production or sales at 36.2, delivery lead time at 70.4, inventories at 54.3 and employment at 36.2.