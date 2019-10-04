Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) in Lincoln will host its annual Walk Like MADD/MADD Dash 5k fundraiser on Oct. 6 at Holmes Lake in Lincoln. Registration opens at 1 p.m. The pre-walk/run remarks are at 2:15 p.m. and the event begins at 2:30 p.m. Victims, survivors and supporters will line up for this non-competitive 5K run/walk to remember lost loved ones, inspire change and commit to a nation with No More Victims.



In 2018, 76 people in Nebraska were killed in drunk driving crashes, an increase over the prior year. Nationwide, nearly 11,000 lives were lost due to drunk driving and another 290,000 people were injured in drunk driving crashes. Walk Like MADD gives victims and survivors a safe place to remember their loved ones, and help raise mission-critical funds to help save lives and serve victims in the state of Nebraska.



Funds raised through Walk Like MADD/MADD Dash 5k help to allow MADD to offer families victim services and further MADD’s lifesaving mission and the Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving, which calls for high-visibility law enforcement, ignition interlocks or “in-car breathalyzers” for all convicted drunk drivers and support for the development of advanced technology.



MADD Nebraska thanks the sponsors who made this event possible, HyVee, AAA Nebraska, Madonna Rehabilitation, Uber, Union Bank & Trust, Woodhouse Auto Family, and Casey’s General Stores. As well as our in-kind sponsors Nebraska Brew and ‘Que, The Nebraska Grocers Association, Froggy 98.1, and Fleet Feet Running. For more information visit walklikemadd.org/Lincoln.