When it comes to improving the workforce for Ames and Story County residents, one message that was stressed by various members of Iowa Workforce Development Wednesday, was the need for collaboration among businesses and future employees.

IowaWORKS recently opened a satellite expansion office in Ames at 903 Lincoln Way. Roughly one year ago, Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend began the conversation with Mark Lowe, director of the Iowa Department of Transportation, about finding an available space for the office.

“The unemployment rate here in Ames is the lowest unemployment in the metro area in the country, and it has been for a sustained period of time, so we’ve always felt like this is a city where we need to have a presence,” Townsend said during a ribbon cutting Wednesday at the new office.

The goal of the organization is to assist people with all aspects of trying to find employment. They offer mock interviews, help with resumes and help with online applications, among other things.

Townsend said what they’ve done recently, and what they hope to continue in the years to come, is a push for stronger engagement with businesses.

“Sometimes I don’t know that businesses appreciate how much we can do to help them find employees,” Townsend said. “We hear constantly that we’re having a hard time finding them and we want them to utilize this office to hold career fairs or interviews because we can promote that traffic. It’s a win-win. If we help (potential employees) prepare with resumes and interview skills, then when they meet the employer, they can make a better impression, and hopefully that leads to a quicker connection.”

Vonnie Stewart-Kai is the business marketing specialist at Iowa Workforce Development and has been with the agency for 18 years.

She said that before she relocated to the Des Moines location, she had worked in the Ames office before it closed and set up a virtual access point around five years ago. She said that she was excited when she heard they were bringing the office space back to the area.

She agreed with Townsend, saying that they have recently been moving toward a more collaborative approach with all of their resources.

“In the last couple of years, I’ve seen us move more toward partnering with employers and school districts. I’ve seen more of a collaboration than I have for the 18 years that I’ve been here,” Stewart-Kai said. “I see us converging and sharing information and just working together to serve individuals.”

Stewart-Kai said that in order to help with this collaboration they have on-site recruitment with employers. The businesses need to call the office to set up a day that would work best for them to come in. They also bring companies that partner with them, such as the Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services, to meet with people.

People do not need to make appointments for any other services. They are able to walk in anytime the office is open. On Wednesdays it’s open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Every work day they are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“When I first came in (to the Ames office), I saw people that I used to see five or six years ago still looking for work or looking for full-time work, so I could see how valuable it was to have this office here,” Stewart-Kai said.