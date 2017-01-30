A pot of coffee, a bath and a burning fireplace all have the potential to cause one of the most common childhood accidents: burns. National Burn Awareness Week is Feb. 5-11, and a UIeCare health expert says there are ways to help prevent burns from household dangers and shares what to do if your child gets burned. "Since young children are unaware of danger, they are more susceptible to burn accidents," said Patrick D. Brophy, MD, MHCDS, professor of pediatrics at the University of Iowa and medical director for UIeCare...