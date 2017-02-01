The Otoe County Fair may not be until July, but that doesn't mean the Fair Board hasn't been working hard to line up entertainment and make plans for the 2017 Fair. Thursday night's entertainment will be James Wedgwood. July 27, fair-goers can enjoy this ventriloquist/comedian in the Kimmel Event Center. His first public performance was in an 8th grade variety show, and he has been entertaining ever since. Wedgwood has a B.A. in Theatre from Indiana University where he won "Best Actor in Indianapolis...