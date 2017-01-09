An explosion of unknown origins at Benefiel Truck Repair and Towing at 709 S 8th St, in Nebraska City touched off a fire and at least one other explosion that rocked the immediate neighborhood and destroyed a building containing equipment and vehicles associated with business operations. A fire call went out around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday and the Nebraska City Fire Department was quickly on the scene fighting the blaze. Smoke continued to roll out of the building and firefighters were actively fighting the fire as of 11 a...