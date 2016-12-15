Around 20 volunteers gathered in the parking lot of the Nebraska City Aquatic Center on Thursday morning, Dec. 29, to begin distributing posters seeking any information about a 16-year-old Nebraska City girl who has been missing for a week. Shiloh Mae Johnson was last seen on Dec. 22. Sabrina Willuweit, Shiloh's mom, said she had gotten into an argument with her daughter on Dec. 22. "She left a (suicide) note on the coffee table," Willuweit said. "We got into a fight Thursday morning because she was seen with a guy she wasn't supposed to be seen with...