The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation and Budweiser are launching the Tow to Go program this Super Bowl weekend to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking the lives of other motorists. The Tow to Go program consists of: * Free confidential ride available to AAA Members and non-members. * The AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles. * Tow to Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Iowa.