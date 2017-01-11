Nebraska City opened with a pair of victories and closed out Thursday's varsity dual with a win, but in between the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca wrestlers built a winning margin of 45-22, sending their fans home happy from a packed Syracuse gym that featured great fan support for both programs. Thursday's action began with a senior night for the S-D-A wrestlers during which grapplers and their parents were announced to the home crowd. Youth matches followed with Syracuse youth club wrestlers challenging Nebraska City's club competitors...